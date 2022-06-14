14 Jun, 2022 15:46
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
Arab Crime Wave in Israel
Operation 'Money Bullet': Arab Underworld Exposed
Newsrael News Desk 11:00 13.06.2022 a day ago

In a secret police operation, in which an influential criminal is converted to be an undercover agent, the price list of weapons and ammunition among the criminal elements is revealed.

During the operation, the "price list" of the common weapons among the criminal elements was revealed: an M16 assault rifle - NIS 110,000-80,000, a Kalashnikov assault rifle - NIS 70,000-35,000, an M-16 Airsoft rifle converted to deadly weapons - NIS 50,000-30,000 NIS, an improvised submachine gun "Carlo" - NIS 12,000-5,000, a gun - NIS 60,000-35,000, an explosive device - NIS 5,000 and an explosive device with explosives - NIS 8,000.

As reported by N12
Image source: Israeli Police

# Crime in Israel # Arab Crime Wave in Israel
Philippa Bowles 13:05 13.06.2022 a day ago
Thank God!!!
Henry Lee 11:28 13.06.2022 a day ago
Amazing! Getting an influential criminal to become your undercover agent. Well done! Keep it up.
John Ross 11:04 13.06.2022 a day ago
Nice job allowing the Arab Jew haters to get guns!!
0 /200
Website By