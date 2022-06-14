Operation 'Money Bullet': Arab Underworld Exposed

In a secret police operation, in which an influential criminal is converted to be an undercover agent, the price list of weapons and ammunition among the criminal elements is revealed.



During the operation, the "price list" of the common weapons among the criminal elements was revealed: an M16 assault rifle - NIS 110,000-80,000, a Kalashnikov assault rifle - NIS 70,000-35,000, an M-16 Airsoft rifle converted to deadly weapons - NIS 50,000-30,000 NIS, an improvised submachine gun "Carlo" - NIS 12,000-5,000, a gun - NIS 60,000-35,000, an explosive device - NIS 5,000 and an explosive device with explosives - NIS 8,000.



As reported by N12

Image source: Israeli Police