Watch: Israeli Airstrike Destroys Hamas Rocket Factory

On Thursday night, four rockets were launched from Gaza toward Israel. Three of the rockets fell short and landed inside the Gaza Strip. The fourth was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

The IDF hit back and struck an underground rocket manufacturing facility used by the Hamas terror group. The videos below depict the location of the airstrike.

Israel will not let terrorists get away with their murderous attacks. There are consequences.