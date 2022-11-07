01:58 PM 06:58 AM EST NOV 8, 2022 JLM 61°F
Watch: Israeli Airstrike Destroys Hamas Rocket Factory

Israel will not let terrorists get away with their murderous attacks. There are consequences.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 13:30 07.11.2022 a day ago

On Thursday night, four rockets were launched from Gaza toward Israel. Three of the rockets fell short and landed inside the Gaza Strip. The fourth was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

A fourth rocket entered Israeli airspace and was intercepted by a missile launched from an Iron Dome battery in the western Negev.

The IDF hit back and struck an underground rocket manufacturing facility used by the Hamas terror group. The videos below depict the location of the airstrike.

Comments
La Jun 20:08 16 hours ago
The U.N., EU, Deep State, China, WEF, Soros and this fake government in US funds both Hamas and Assbollah
Pamela Hackner 16:08 20 hours ago
Great IDF best army
Sam Johnson 15:49 20 hours ago
Great pin point control!
oda755 American 12:21 a day ago
Priceless
12:16 a day ago
I hope a lot of the explosions I see are secondary - the rockets themselves exploding and lighting off more rockets!!
John Naulu 11:35 07.11.2022 a day ago
Bullseye Boom 💥 bunker buster .
