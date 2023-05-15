Iran claims it has added 2000-km range missiles to navy vessels

Iran has mounted its domestically-developed "Qadr-474" cruise missiles on two classes of the IRGC Navy vessels, namely Martyr Mahdavi and ל , according to Iranian state media.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s navy, was quoted in in the Tasnim news agency as saying that the cruise missile can hit targets within a range of 2,000 kilometers.

Tangsiri added, that the advanced Soleimani warship (named after the former head of Quds force who was assassinated by the US in 2020), has been equipped with various types of missiles with ranges of 200, 300, 750 and 2,000 kilometers, and that the IRGC Navy is going to employ a new coast-to-sea cruise missile, named after Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

The navy commander also stated that the IRGC Navy will unveil four Soleimani-class vessels in the current Iranian year, noting that new military catamarans can travel at a speed of 45 knots and are furnished with 300-km and 750-km missiles.



Image - Reuters