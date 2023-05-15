08:57 PM 01:57 PM EST MAY 16, 2023 JLM 72°F
Iran claims it has added 2000-km range missiles to navy vessels

The Islamic Revolutionary Guar’s commander said that the advanced warships have been equipped with multiple types of missiles.

Israel Defense Magazine 19:00 15.05.2023 a day ago

Iran has mounted its domestically-developed "Qadr-474" cruise missiles on two classes of the IRGC Navy vessels, namely Martyr Mahdavi and ל , according to Iranian state media.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s navy, was quoted in in the Tasnim news agency as saying that the cruise missile can hit targets within a range of 2,000 kilometers.

Tangsiri added, that the advanced Soleimani warship (named after the former head of Quds force who was assassinated by the US in 2020), has been equipped with various types of missiles with ranges of 200, 300, 750 and 2,000 kilometers, and that the IRGC Navy is going to employ a new coast-to-sea cruise missile, named after Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

The navy commander also stated that the IRGC Navy will unveil four Soleimani-class vessels in the current Iranian year, noting that new military catamarans can travel at a speed of 45 knots and are furnished with 300-km and 750-km missiles.

Image - Reuters

Comments
06:23 12 hours ago
God sits on His throne and laughs!
George Wideman 19:04 a day ago
Don’t take anything for granted. This is a threat. Eliminate the threats.
Hiram Moran 17:32 15.05.2023 a day ago
Doesn't look big enough to carry a medium sized box of fireworks. Besides they would all probably fall into Gaza like the rest of the Iranian missiles do
Chana 16:13 15.05.2023 a day ago
Financed by that moron Obama.
