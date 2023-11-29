Rabbi assaulted in northern Italy, attacker uses antisemitic slurs

Ynet reports that Rabbi Chaim Fabrizio Cipriani, Genoa's Chief Rabbi, fell victim to an unprovoked attack in his hometown on Monday. He was assaulted by a 58-year-old man brandishing a screwdriver, whose only apparent motive was the sight of a Jew wearing a kippah in public.



The man not only threatened Rabbi Cipriani's life but also launched a tirade of antisemitic abuse. Thankfully, Rabbi Cipriani was able to alert the police before any physical harm could be inflicted, leading to the assailant's arrest and subsequent interrogation.



Reflecting on the disturbing incident, Rabbi Cipriani remarked, "This encounter was extremely distressing. Particularly here in Genoa, we're grappling with an increasingly hostile environment. Although I'm deeply shaken, I'm not surprised. Being Jewish, I'm aware that such incidents are possible and they seem to be becoming more probable of late.



Post October 7, there's been a noticeable escalation in anti-Semitism. It's a problem that's not confined to any one region; it's global, even prevalent in Italy. These days, Israel is often used as a pretext for antisemitism, but let's be clear: antisemitism is a form of baseless hatred. It's my first personal encounter with antisemitism on Italian soil, and it has left me concerned for my children."



In response to the attack, the Ucei, the Union of Jewish Communities in Italy, released a statement. They extended their solidarity and support to Rabbi Chaim Fabrizio Cipriani, underscoring that an antisemitic assault on one is an attack on all Jews in Italy.



Source - Ynet/X - Image - Courtesy