Saudi Arabia thwarts 5 huge shipments of drugs from Syria within a month

Last Friday, the Saudi Tax and Customs Authority announced that it foiled two attempts to smuggle half a million Captagon pills at the border with Jordan.

The Authority stated, in a statement to the media, that "the first shipment was discovered at the Haditha crossing with Jordan, where more than 466,000 Captagon pills were found hidden in one of the trucks in a hiding place specially prepared for this purpose.

Whereas the second shipment, which was thwarted by the Saudi authorities, was hidden in the floor of the bed inside one of the trucks, where more than 100,000 captagon pellets were found in the same passage.

The authority stated that it arrested two of those involved in receiving shipments within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in coordination with the General Director of Drug Control. The authorities did not reveal the identity and nationality of the detainees.

This is the fifth shipment that the Saudi authorities have thwarted in about a month, and observers believe that the source of the shipments is in the areas under the control of the Assad regime, which uses the trade in the captagon drug as an important economic source in financing the suppression of the Syrian rebellion.