My wife Sara and I arrived today in the settlement of Har Bracha to comfort the Yaniv family who lost their two sons - the late Hillel Weigal - in a shooting attack in Hawara.

We heard from the parents, Esti Viniv, about their wonderful sons. About the values of volunteering and giving that motivated them and also about the last family Shabbat that they all did together, just before the brutal attack.