Israeli foreign minister in Prague to discuss countering Iranian threat

Eli Cohen is meeting with the Czech president and foreign minister on Tuesday • The central European country currently chairs the IAEA Board of Governors.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 14:30 05.04.2023 a day ago

(April 4, 2023 / JNS) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was in Prague on Tuesday for meetings with Czech leaders to discuss countering the Iranian nuclear threat among other topics.

The central European country currently heads the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, with Ambassador Ivo Sramek occupying the position for 2022-2023.

“I will meet with the president and the foreign minister to strengthen the ties between the countries and to discuss the fight against Iran and repel the terrorist arms of Iran,” Cohen said upon his arrival on Monday to the capital of the Czech Republic, a longtime ally of Israel.

Czech President Pavel, a former army general, was sworn in last month. 

Robert McMaster 12:03 05.04.2023 a day ago
The time to act may have passed .Has Joe B.Backed out of Abraham accords to show Iran he really wanted to deal.May seem unfair , it wasn't fair him playing political warfare instead of business.
