Israeli foreign minister in Prague to discuss countering Iranian threat

(April 4, 2023 / JNS) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was in Prague on Tuesday for meetings with Czech leaders to discuss countering the Iranian nuclear threat among other topics.

The central European country currently heads the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, with Ambassador Ivo Sramek occupying the position for 2022-2023.

“I will meet with the president and the foreign minister to strengthen the ties between the countries and to discuss the fight against Iran and repel the terrorist arms of Iran,” Cohen said upon his arrival on Monday to the capital of the Czech Republic, a longtime ally of Israel.

Czech President Pavel, a former army general, was sworn in last month.