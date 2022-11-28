On Sunday, Shaare Zedek Medical Center reported that a man who had been injured in a Palestinian terror attack last week had been blocked from shrapnel by a Book of Psalms in his pocket, which stopped portions of the shrapnel from striking him.
In a photo of the book, pages can be seen pierced in the verse in Psalm 124: “Our soul escaped like a bird from the hunters’ snare; the snare broke, and we escaped.”
Image - Shaare Zedek
MIRACULOUS: Book of Psalms Blocked Shrapnel During Bombing; Injured Teen Leaves Hospital
On the same day bombing victim Elhanan Biton was released from Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the hospital released photos of a Book of Psalms that blocked shrapnel from injuring another Israeli.
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 14:00 28.11.2022 a day ago
