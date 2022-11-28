07:18 PM 12:18 PM EST NOV 29, 2022 JLM 55°F
MIRACULOUS: Book of Psalms Blocked Shrapnel During Bombing; Injured Teen Leaves Hospital

On the same day bombing victim Elhanan Biton was released from Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the hospital released photos of a Book of Psalms that blocked shrapnel from injuring another Israeli.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 14:00 28.11.2022 a day ago

On Sunday, Shaare Zedek Medical Center reported that a man who had been injured in a Palestinian terror attack last week had been blocked from shrapnel by a Book of Psalms in his pocket, which stopped portions of the shrapnel from striking him.

In a photo of the book, pages can be seen pierced in the verse in Psalm 124: “Our soul escaped like a bird from the hunters’ snare; the snare broke, and we escaped.”

Image - Shaare Zedek

Comments
Selina 18:39 a day ago
Hermoso milagro ❤️
zack pro 14:01 28.11.2022 a day ago
God is good! Praise His Holy name! Yeshua!!
Jacob Walanjatil 12:18 28.11.2022 a day ago
Praise the Lord.
Mark Sanders 12:18 28.11.2022 a day ago
Baruch HaShem
12:11 28.11.2022 a day ago
Let us give all the praise, honor and glory to our one and only Father, our Maker and Protector! For He is Holy and Righteous and loves us with an everlasting love!! AMEN!
Vanaly Palmer 12:11 28.11.2022 a day ago
HIS MERCY ENDURES FOREVER
12:06 28.11.2022 a day ago
How beautiful that the Word of Almighty God should be as armour to protect the life of His own precious creation!!!
