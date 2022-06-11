11 Jun, 2022 07:13
Israeli Military Technology
IDF’s New Combat Vehicles: Most Advanced Worldwide!
UNITED WITH ISRAEL

The project will “equip the IDF with the most advanced tactical ground vehicles in the world,” said IAI President and CEO of IAI, Boaz Levy.

The new commando vehicles have exceptional capabilities, such as carrying combat soldiers and equipment weighing 1.5-2.5 tons, depending on the type of vehicle, in a variety of missions including delivering supplies and evacuating wounded soldiers. The vehicles will be based on commercial elements that will ensure reliability and relatively inexpensive operation.

As reported by TPS

