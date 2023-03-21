06:25 PM 12:25 PM EST MAR 22, 2023 JLM 57°F
Energy cooperation between Israel and Germany increases

Jerusalem, 20 March, 2023 (TPS) -- A delegation of professionals from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and other entities in the Israeli energy sector went to a meeting of a joint Israel-Germany working group on hydrogen last week. This, as part of the cooperation between the countries on energy that was signed a year ago.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 11:30 21.03.2023

The working group met for three days of workshops on topics related to hydrogen strategy, adapting existing gas infrastructures to hydrogen, standardization, safety, infrastructure integration, and more. As part of the workshops, representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure met with their counterparts in the German Ministry of Energy and Foreign Affairs, accompanied by the Israeli Embassy in Berlin.

The working group was attended by representatives from various units of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure such as the Chief Scientist, Physical Planning, the Natural Gas Authority, the Planning, Policy, and Strategy Division, and the Fuel and Gas Administration. 

The delegation was also joined by representatives from the Planning Administration, the Energy Infrastructure Company, and 13G. The delegation also visited, among other things, sites operating on hydrogen in Germany, and will learn in practice how hydrogen infrastructures are established and prepared for future change.

Selina 21:53 19 hours ago
Let me rephrase: when it comes to Europe and especially Germany...
Selina 21:52 19 hours ago
I say when it comes to Europe, Israel needs eyes in the back of its head.
Peter Palagonia 12:37 21.03.2023 a day ago
Oh, you mean Germany is no longer stupid enough to get energy from Russia? How can educated people like Germans be that stupid? Anyway good to see they are working with Israel now.
