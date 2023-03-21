Energy cooperation between Israel and Germany increases

The working group met for three days of workshops on topics related to hydrogen strategy, adapting existing gas infrastructures to hydrogen, standardization, safety, infrastructure integration, and more. As part of the workshops, representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure met with their counterparts in the German Ministry of Energy and Foreign Affairs, accompanied by the Israeli Embassy in Berlin.

The working group was attended by representatives from various units of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure such as the Chief Scientist, Physical Planning, the Natural Gas Authority, the Planning, Policy, and Strategy Division, and the Fuel and Gas Administration.

The delegation was also joined by representatives from the Planning Administration, the Energy Infrastructure Company, and 13G. The delegation also visited, among other things, sites operating on hydrogen in Germany, and will learn in practice how hydrogen infrastructures are established and prepared for future change.