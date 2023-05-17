07:15 AM 12:15 AM EST MAY 18, 2023 JLM 61°F
WATCH: IDF forces operating in Judea and Samaria

11 wanted terrorists were arrested throughout Judea and Samaria.

Newsrael News Desk 12:30 19 hours ago

IDF forces arrested five more wanted persons in the village of Doha, in the city of Bethlehem, and in the Deheisha refugee camp in the Etzion Brigade area.

During the activity in the refugee camp, suspects threw Molotov cocktails at the IDF forces.

Source - Documenting Israel/Telegram

Comments
09:58 18 hours ago
Excellent! Bless you.
