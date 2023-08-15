11:14 AM 04:14 AM EST AUG 16, 2023 JLM 83°F
WATCH: Israeli police raid and demolish criminal compound

Israeli police and security forces raided an area on Monday morning in the city of Shefa-Amr in northern Israel belonging to a local crime gang.

Israeli Police Spokesperson 10:30 15.08.2023 a day ago

Israeli forces destroyed a 450-meter-long fence that was built against the law and removed dozens of cameras that recorded the public space around the compound, according to Israeli media.

Comments
17:51 14 hours ago
Excellent work! God be with you! Praise the Lord! And the IDF…
