Israeli forces destroyed a 450-meter-long fence that was built against the law and removed dozens of cameras that recorded the public space around the compound, according to Israeli media.
WATCH: Israeli police raid and demolish criminal compound
Israeli police and security forces raided an area on Monday morning in the city of Shefa-Amr in northern Israel belonging to a local crime gang.
Israeli Police Spokesperson 10:30 15.08.2023 a day ago
