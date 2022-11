BREAKING: Qasem Naziri, an IRGC officer with the rank of colonel, was killed tonight

It was reported that he was killed in "clashes" with protesters in the city of Sardasht, in the Iranian Kurdistan region, in northwestern Iran.

Newsrael News Desk 02:45 21.11.2022

This is also evidence of the direct involvement of the IRGC in attempts to suppress the protest. Source: Abu Ali Express - Telegram