Morocco plans to purchase the advanced "Spider" air defense system from Israel

In an effort to strengthen its air defense, Morocco went from having no mid- or long-term air defense systems in just a few years to a country that integrates layered air defense systems from different sources.

With the proximity of Rabat to Israel, the weapon systems of this country became highly desirable for the Moroccan army. In fact, a contract has already been signed for the purchase of batteries for the Israeli Barak-MX layered air defense system, which has a range of up to 150 km and is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

The Spider is an air defense system developed by the Israeli company Rafael for Military Industry (Raphael Advanced Defense Systems), which is capable of protecting strategic points, mobile forces and urban centers from all air threats, including ballistic missiles in some versions of the system. The system has the ability to operate Against multiple targets to counter a multi-system initial attack carried out by suicide drones, cruise missiles and cruise bombs.

The SPIDER system is operated by 8 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, the first Arab country to do so, as well as the Czech Republic, the first NATO member to deploy the system. The system is also in possession of the armed forces of Georgia, Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines.