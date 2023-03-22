20 Years After His Father was Killed in a Terrorist Attack, Yohai Duhan Graduates from the IDF Officers Course

His love for the State of Israel—and desire to have a meaningful army service—was instilled by his father, the late Alex Jonathan Duhan. Yohai’s father was killed in a terrorist attack on Worshippers Way 20 years ago."This is his legacy, and I’m sure that if he saw me today, he would have been proud of me.”

On November 15, 2002, at 18:55, worshippers finished the Shabbat prayer in the Cave of the Patriarchs. They were returning to their homes in Kiryat Arba via Worshippers Way and the troops started their last patrol of the evening.

Three terrorists deployed in two spots and started to fire. Numerous soldiers were injured and others died on the spot. Some were trying to assist in evacuating and providing medical treatment to the injured, and some were fighting against the terrorists.

At 19:50, 12 soldiers and emergency squad personnel had died, including Alex Duhan who was evacuating injured civilians from the alley. The late Alex and the rest of the members of the emergency squad received the Operational Service Award from the Chief of the General Staff, LTG (res.) Moshe Yaalon.

"I, as well as many officers, believe in our soldiers and the people of Israel. The love for our country and our ability to contribute to it is what my family, and especially my father, revolve around. This is his legacy, and I’m sure that if he saw me today, he would have been proud of me.” –– Yohai Duhan