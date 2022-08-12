12 Aug, 2022 02:53
The Iranian Threat
Four Iranians arrested in Argentina with fake passports
Newsrael News Desk 11:00 16 hours ago

The four, who identified themselves as Iraqi, were on their way to Amsterdam after their operators, according to the report, suspected that they had been exposed. The arrest, following anonymous information, and they are now suspected of being members of the Revolutionary Guard.

Source - Intelli Times

# Argentina # The Iranian Threat
CaptJinx Marine 13:32 13 hours ago
Put them in men prisons in Argentina. Yes the women too.
