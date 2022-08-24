24 Aug, 2022 23:29
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
WAR IN UKRAINE
Ukraine war takes tremendous toll on Jewish community
Newsrael News Desk 09:00 14 hours ago

Ynet reports thousands of Jewish people are taking part in the war, among them dozens of Israelis. The federation, which united 180 Jewish communities across the Eastern European country, says that “the numbers aren’t exact and could change. There are issues with communication at the battlefront, people are missing and information may sometimes be inaccurate.”

Source - Ynet/social media - Image - Reuters

# The Jewish People # WAR IN UKRAINE
John Naulu 09:49 14 hours ago
Don’t be fooled by Gomar ( Germany 🇩🇪)
John Naulu 09:48 14 hours ago
the cry of those in the concentration camp is still heard today, now its Ukraines 🇺🇦 turn. Russia will eventually win . The Jews need to live and settle in Australia the blessed land down under
John Naulu 09:44 14 hours ago
Ukraine 🇺🇦 is in a difficult position. Does that the Divine Curse is catching up. Russia 🇷🇺 will never give in until Ukraine 🇺🇦 eventually give in. The cry of concentration camp is still ..
John Ross 09:23 14 hours ago
Unbelievable some Israeli’s are fighting for the Ukraine the Ukraine was with the Nazis during the second world war the Ukraine supplied concentration camp guards Ukraine is the enemy
0 /200
Website By