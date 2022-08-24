Ukraine war takes tremendous toll on Jewish community

Ynet reports thousands of Jewish people are taking part in the war, among them dozens of Israelis. The federation, which united 180 Jewish communities across the Eastern European country, says that “the numbers aren’t exact and could change. There are issues with communication at the battlefront, people are missing and information may sometimes be inaccurate.”
Source - Ynet/social media - Image - Reuters
Ynet reports thousands of Jewish people are taking part in the war, among them dozens of Israelis. The federation, which united 180 Jewish communities across the Eastern European country, says that “the numbers aren’t exact and could change. There are issues with communication at the battlefront, people are missing and information may sometimes be inaccurate.”