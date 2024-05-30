MAY 31, 2024 JLM 71°F 10:29 AM 03:29 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Minister of Defense Gallant Lists Hezbollah Commanders Killed by Israeli Forces

Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant stated more than 300 Hezbollah commanders in total were eliminated by the IDF

TPS News Agency 30.05.2024

The comment came when Gallant held an operational situation assessment and visited several command and control centers in the IDF’s Northern Command on Wednesday.

Upon completing the visit, Minister Gallant referred to Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah’s recent speech in which he claims that “Israel’s Minister of Defense is inflating the numbers.” Minister Gallant presented a series of images of Hezbollah brigade commanders and emphasized that the IDF has eliminated over 300 terrorists and commanders in the terrorist organization.

“Nasrallah is dragging Lebanon into a very, very difficult reality – one in which the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah forces will pay the price [suffer the consequences of Hezbollah’s actions],” he added. “This is the same Nasrallah who told you two weeks ago that there were no casualties among Hezbollah terrorists.”

“My question to him – aren’t they your people?”

Gallant then listed a number of the Hezbollah commanders eliminated by the IDF, while pointing at picture of them. These included Commander of the Bint Jbeil Brigade, and the senior officers – Abu Madi who handled missiles his whole life, Sid Mechi, one of the most senior Hezbollah operatives, Jawad Twil, Commander of the Radwan forces.

“Aren’t they all Hezbollah members?” he asked.

Image - Reuters

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
G Green 21 hours ago
They are liars. Terrorists can't be trusted for the truth. Great job!!! That is a significant number.
Lamko Cecile a day ago
🙏🙏🙏
David Mitchell 06:17 30.05.2024 a day ago
Hallelujah from across the globe
Rene Aguiluz 06:13 30.05.2024 a day ago
God Almighty defend Israel forevermore
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Hamas The Iran Threat Biden Administration The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Hezbollah Israeli Technology Palestine = Hamas = ISIS Israeli_Nature 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the West Biblical Archaeology Heroes of Israel Israel - Iran War The Bible US 2024 Elections Muslim Persecution of Jews The Battle for Rafah Idiots for Palestine