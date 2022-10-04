The activity of the Israel Police and the IDF forces foiled the smuggling of dozens of weapons at the Jordanian border. At the end of an undercover investigation, fighters of the Negev Border Intelligence Unit and the IDF forces arrested the two members of the smuggling network.
One of the suspects arrived at the border fence in the Bekaa and received 61 pistols and an M-16 assault rifle packed in a bag.
Israeli forces foil massive gun smuggling attempt
The IDF and Israel Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 60 guns from Jordan into Israel yesterday.
Israeli Police Spokesperson 10:30 13 hours ago
