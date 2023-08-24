Iran attempts to tighten control around the Straits of Hormuz

Now, after a military area was closed by the Iranian Navy for years, the Iranian government is selling land there to Iranian citizens, in order to turn it into an inhabited island and Iranian territory that will not be returned.

In addition, the Iranians are doubling the number of their military bases on the Musandam Peninsula from two to four. The peninsula is an enclave under the sovereignty of the Sultanate of Oman, which is in friendly relations with Iran.

Abu Musa is a 12.8-square-kilometre island in the eastern Persian Gulf near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. Due to the depth of sea, oil tankers and big ships have to pass between Abu Musa and Greater and Lesser Tunbs; this makes these islands some of the most strategic points in the Persian Gulf.

Source: Iran International