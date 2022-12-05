IDF Counts 6,900 Lone Soldiers; Half Come From 73 Different Countries

The Algemeiner reports that a breakdown of countries published by the military last week showed some contributed hundreds of lone soldiers to the IDF, with 610 lone soldiers coming from the United States, as well as 488 from Russia, 332 from Ukraine, and 264 from France.



Multiple countries contributed dozens of recruits, with 98 soldiers immigrating from Argentina, while 80 soldiers came from each Britain and South Africa. Brazil contributed 63 recruits, ahead of countries including Canada (51), Kazakhstan (38), Colombia (23), Ethiopia (19), and India (13).



Source - The Algemeiner - Image - Alexi Rosenfeld/IDF Spokesperson Unit