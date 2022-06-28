'Israel will earn around $50B in taxes by exporting gas to Europe'

The CEO of NewMed Energy, which controls 45% of Leviathan says natural gas "is an extremely large economic anchor for Israel," which is on its way to becoming "a major natural gas supplier to Europe."

No less important than the issue of profitability, it's recently become clear that gas companies are enjoying a clear improvement in their public image. The statements from senior economic figures about how Israeli natural gas has helped to keep electricity bills low in comparison to Europe have played a key role.

Source: Israel Today