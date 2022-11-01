The Algemeiner reports that terrorist organizations and lone perpetrators are very motivated to carry out such an attack, a senior official with Israel Police told Channel 12 on Monday evening.
Some officers will be assigned to maintain the peace at polling locations and head off attempts to falsify votes, but the central task will be to prevent and thwart terrorist attacks.
Source - The Algemeiner/Twitter - Image - Israel Police
Israel to Deploy 18,000 Officers to Secure Election Day Amid Terrorism Threat
More than 18,000 police officers and border guards will be deployed to secure Israelis amid concerns that recent security tensions in the West Bank will spill over into an attack on election day.
Newsrael News Desk 14:30 9 hours ago
