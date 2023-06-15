China’s Xi calls for a Palestinian state to become ‘full member’ of UN

Xi also said the international community should increase development and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians.

Xi and Abbas also announced the two sides had agreed to establish a strategic partnership and signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents.

Those include an economic and technological cooperation pact, a deal on mutual visa exemption for diplomatic passports, and a friendship between the Chinese city of Wuhan and Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian government in the "occupied West Bank."

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang offered to contribute "Chinese wisdom" to the "Palestinian issue" in a separate meeting with Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki.



Image - Reuters