China’s Xi calls for a Palestinian state to become ‘full member’ of UN

"We have always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights," Xi told Abbas.

Reuters News 11:00 14 hours ago

Xi also said the international community should increase development and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians.

Xi and Abbas also announced the two sides had agreed to establish a strategic partnership and signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents.

Those include an economic and technological cooperation pact, a deal on mutual visa exemption for diplomatic passports, and a friendship between the Chinese city of Wuhan and Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian government in the "occupied West Bank."

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang offered to contribute "Chinese wisdom" to the "Palestinian issue" in a separate meeting with Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki.

Image - Reuters

Comments
Ronald Smith 12:46 9 hours ago
Israel should have banned them from the country when they had the chance. Death to terrorists!
Tony Pettitt 10:08 12 hours ago
Someone should educate the Palestinians about the way China treats Muslims. Nothing good will come out of this merger.
Tony Pettitt 10:04 12 hours ago
By China joining Abbas and the Palestinian Authority it will bring about the prophecy in the book of Revelation where it says that a million man army would come against Israel in the last days !!!!!
Sara Lynn 08:31 14 hours ago
Yeah, ‘Palestinians, are really Arabs
Michael Gray 08:05 14 hours ago
There is no Palestinian state
08:01 14 hours ago
Fuck Xi, Fuck China!!!
