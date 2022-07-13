Putin to visit Tehran next week

According to the Iranians, the focus of the meeting will be economic cooperation between the two countries. Tonight, the United States announced that Iran will sell UAVs to Russia in favor of the war in Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week, the chairman of the Tehran parliament's economics committee said today (Tuesday).

United States National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan said yesterday that Iran plans to hand over hundreds of attacking drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.



