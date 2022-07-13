13 Jul, 2022 02:24
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
The Iranian Threat
Putin to visit Tehran next week
Newsrael News Desk 11:00 15 hours ago

According to the Iranians, the focus of the meeting will be economic cooperation between the two countries. Tonight, the United States announced that Iran will sell UAVs to Russia in favor of the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week, the chairman of the Tehran parliament's economics committee said today (Tuesday). 

United States National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan said yesterday that Iran plans to hand over hundreds of attacking drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.

As reported by Kan
Image source Flash90

 

 

# The Russian Threat # The Iranian Threat
Barry Simon 20:33 6 hours ago
The western allies must have greater intelligence,determination and purpose than their Middle Eastern and Russian foes.
Howard Amonick 13:14 13 hours ago
Iran being Iran, led by belligerent government. Their end can’t come soon enough.
John Steedley 11:39 15 hours ago
Ok. The Riddle on The risen sons. Heart like David Strength like Sameul.
0 /200
Website By