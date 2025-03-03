MAR 3, 2025 JLM 58°F 05:52 PM 10:52 AM EST
URGENT: Hamas are getting ready for war

Sources affiliated with the military wing of the Hamas terror organization report that all terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip have begun preparing for a scenario of a return to fighting by Israel.

301 The Arab World 6:40 AM

Hamas' military wing operatives have been instructed to take off their uniforms and replace them with civilian ones - cowards, uniforms only for terrorist acts and displays of control during a ceasefire.

The organization's senior leaders have been instructed to lower their profile and go under ground.

Comments
Orrei Barasch 9 hours ago
End Hamas without losing our soldiers. Level Gaza and bury the terrorists in their own tunnels and positions… use every conventional weapon! No Palestinian is innocent
Christine Miklosik 11 hours ago
Thats right get ready! No more playing around. Israel is coming!!!!
Mike Galarneau 11 hours ago
Gee Wiz... Didn't see THAT Comin! 🙏🇮🇱🙏
Alfred Wolpe 11 hours ago
Bunch of snivelling evil cowards, hiding in plain sight behind civilians
Services 808 11 hours ago
Blow the terrorists into smithereens ! Send them to hell.
