URGENT: Hamas are getting ready for war
Sources affiliated with the military wing of the Hamas terror organization report that all terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip have begun preparing for a scenario of a return to fighting by Israel.
301 The Arab World 6:40 AM
Hamas' military wing operatives have been instructed to take off their uniforms and replace them with civilian ones - cowards, uniforms only for terrorist acts and displays of control during a ceasefire.
The organization's senior leaders have been instructed to lower their profile and go under ground.
