Sukkot 2022: Jerusalem to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city

The highlight events - the Blessing of the Cohanim of the Holy Week and the Jerusalem March that will be held on Thursday.

The Jerusalem police prepared increased forces to secure the city.

The highlight events of Sukkot 2022 are expected to be the Blessing of the Cohanim prayer, which will be held this Wednesday (12.10), at the Western Wall - a special prayer that occurs once every seven years - at the end of the Shmitta year - and the Jerusalem parade, which will be held the next day - Thursday, 13.10.

Source: Kol Ha-ir