Sukkot 2022: Jerusalem to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city

Starting today the first day of Sukkot, and until next Monday, Oct 17 - Shmini Atzerat (the last day of the holiday), tens of thousands of visitors are expected to visit the city every day.

Newsrael News Desk 07:30 10.10.2022 a day ago

The highlight events - the Blessing of the Cohanim of the Holy Week and the Jerusalem March that will be held on Thursday. 

The Jerusalem police prepared increased forces to secure the city. 

The highlight events of Sukkot 2022 are expected to be the Blessing of the Cohanim prayer, which will be held this Wednesday (12.10), at the Western Wall - a special prayer that occurs once every seven years - at the end of the Shmitta year - and the Jerusalem parade, which will be held the next day - Thursday, 13.10.

Source: Kol Ha-ir

Comments
Patsy Webb 21:36 11 hours ago
Jew and gentle alike are created by our Godfather of earth and heaven Jesus Christ. His son is our savior, the true Messiah. ￼
Robert McMaster 15:20 17 hours ago
The amount of people coming to Praise The L-RD incredible. Here in America we see a group this large it's a BLM March so hold on to everything , anything could happen.
11:46 20 hours ago
Jerusalem is the Apple of God’s eye. The next ‘7 years’ will be prophetic. Oh Israel- accept JESUS. He is the true MESSIAH. DO NOT BE DECEIVED from what’s coming from above and released from below!
Ann Marie 07:55 10.10.2022 a day ago
Israel is so beautiful and full of JESUS. I love it.
La Jun 04:38 10.10.2022 a day ago
Sign from Heaven will be manifest near the Temple Mount
