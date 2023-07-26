WATCH: Iran Boosts Navy With Acquisition Of New Long-Range Cruise Missiles

The missile, which is domestically manufactured, is named after former Iraqi militia commander, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who was killed in a US raid outside Baghdad's international airport in January 2020 along with former IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani.

It is designed on basis of Kh-55 cruise missiles that Iran purchased from Ukraine 20 years ago, according to military analysts.



Source - Iran International/Twitter



NEWSRAEL: Note that Iran typically lies about technological achievements.