WATCH: Iran Boosts Navy With Acquisition Of New Long-Range Cruise Missiles

Iran’s Navy and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC)'s Navy have acquired a new fleet of long-range cruise missiles with a range of 1000 km.

Newsrael News Desk 10:30 26.07.2023 2 days ago

The missile, which is domestically manufactured, is named after former Iraqi militia commander, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who was killed in a US raid outside Baghdad's international airport in January 2020 along with former IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani.

It is designed on basis of Kh-55 cruise missiles that Iran purchased from Ukraine 20 years ago, according to military analysts.

Source - Iran International/Twitter

NEWSRAEL: Note that Iran typically lies about technological achievements. 

Comments
Pete Pala 14:47 26.07.2023 a day ago
Well they won't fire well from the bottom of the Persian gulf.
