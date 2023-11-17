FIRST BATTLE VIDEOS of the commando war in Gaza

During the raid, the commando forces coordinated 54 precise fire attacks from the air, sea and land, during which terrorists of Hamas were eliminated and terrorist infrastructures, trapped buildings and tunnel shafts were destroyed.

At the same time, the fighters raided a hotel in Mulched in the north of the Gaza Strip, and found many stockpiles of weapons.

The weapons were subsequently destroyed by IDF forces.

"We are inside the Shatti refugee camp," said Lt. E., Major General of the Eggoz Unit, "in the last few days we have been waging a stubborn battle here against Hamas. In fact, in the last few days we have found terrorist infrastructures, IEDs, a variety of weapons and shafts close and adjacent to schools.

Our goal is ultimately to reach every Hamas operative wherever he is."