FIRST BATTLE VIDEOS of the commando war in Gaza

Last week, the fighters of the commando formation raided on foot in cooperation with armor, engineering and air support forces on the north of the Shatti camp, the most dense area where the IDF has operated since the beginning of the fighting in Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson 05:00 21 hours ago

During the raid, the commando forces coordinated 54 precise fire attacks from the air, sea and land, during which terrorists of Hamas were eliminated and terrorist infrastructures, trapped buildings and tunnel shafts were destroyed.

At the same time, the fighters raided a hotel in Mulched in the north of the Gaza Strip, and found many stockpiles of weapons.

The weapons were subsequently destroyed by IDF forces.

"We are inside the Shatti refugee camp," said Lt. E., Major General of the Eggoz Unit, "in the last few days we have been waging a stubborn battle here against Hamas. In fact, in the last few days we have found terrorist infrastructures, IEDs, a variety of weapons and shafts close and adjacent to schools.

Our goal is ultimately to reach every Hamas operative wherever he is."

Comments
Selina 11:17 13 hours ago
God bless the IDF. 🙏❤️ 🇮🇱
11:04 13 hours ago
Praying for you, you are hero’s, warriors, God’s chosen for this time. You will accomplish the task set before you . Showing the entire world bravery & unity. Never quit til the job is done.
Heather Redden 11:02 13 hours ago
Our 🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️ prayers are with you… I go to 🧎‍♀️sleep praying for you and wake 🧎‍♀️up. Praying for you. ￼ Baruch Hashem is your rear guard🌺♥️
10:51 13 hours ago
Amen,King Yeshua knows exactly where they all are,and they cannot hide from Him.If they are evil and Unrepentant,then they will perish Amen.May Our Chief Commander King Yeshua Lead you All to the End
aloe vera 09:57 14 hours ago
Lord Jesus protect these fighters.
09:55 14 hours ago
Heroes!
04:08 20 hours ago
You have a truly tough job. Stay alive
Pete Pala 03:06 21 hours ago
Stay strong, stay safe!!!
