Israel's most powerful thunder - The new F-15 Jet

Overview: The modern and advanced F-15 intended for Israel will be composed of the advanced F-15IA aircraft and the upgraded Israeli F-15I aircraft.

Both platforms will have a sensor shell that will provide a comprehensive operational optimization and response to all missions. The aircraft will help lead the Air Force's warfare quality to higher peaks.

The F-15IA and F-15I + aircraft have lower operating costs, longer-distance flight capability, better performance and a wider range of armament carrying capacity than ever before.

The F-15IA and F-15I + intended for Israel - set even higher standards for the air force of the Israeli Air Force.