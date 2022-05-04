4 May, 2022 06:43
The Israeli Air Force
Israel's most powerful thunder - The new F-15 Jet
Overview: The modern and advanced F-15 intended for Israel will be composed of the advanced F-15IA aircraft and the upgraded Israeli F-15I aircraft.

Both platforms will have a sensor shell that will provide a comprehensive operational optimization and response to all missions. The aircraft will help lead the Air Force's warfare quality to higher peaks.

The F-15IA and F-15I + aircraft have lower operating costs, longer-distance flight capability, better performance and a wider range of armament carrying capacity than ever before.

The F-15IA and F-15I + intended for Israel - set even higher standards for the air force of the Israeli Air Force.

blair jensen 19:49 11 hours ago
lord have mercy on us and May God bless Israel!
Henry Lee 03:11 03.05.2022 a day ago
May God be with you Israel.!
Art Reyes 03:10 03.05.2022 a day ago
Brave and with honors pilots
Moshe Moses 03:02 03.05.2022 a day ago
With G-ds divine protection he will keep all who protect 🇮🇱Israel safe as he gave this land only to the Jewish people & no other nation on earth,as written in the Hebrew bible Amen Am Israel Hai.
02:35 03.05.2022 a day ago
Impressive! Be safe, praying for IDF, all of Israel’s military. God’s Warriors
