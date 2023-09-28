Cabinet Approves Plan for Visual Testimonies of Holocaust Survivors

Also approved was Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Chikli’s proposal to broaden the parameters of the initiative and place special emphasis on making the testimony accessible to the general public in various languages and allowing the material to be used for educational purposes and in the fight against antisemitism.

In 2022, the Government approved a unique plan to collect visual testimony from Holocaust survivors in Israel and overseas, that was designed to make the survivors’ testimony accessible to the public in Israel and abroad, and to serve as the basis for building an educational process for studying the Holocaust and for use in the fight against Holocaust denial.

Also approved was Minister Chikli’s proposal, according to which emphasis will be placed on making the testimony accessible in various languages in a database that will be accessible to the public thus allowing use of the material in editing and producing educational videos for use in the fight against antisemitism.

“Against phenomena of Holocaust denial and displays of antisemitism around the world, we have passed a decision today that will assist in preserving the memory of the Holocaust,” said Benjamin Netanyahu. “We are expanding the important initiative of collecting firsthand testimony, from Holocaust survivors, those who heroically succeeded in surviving the horrors of the Nazis, who tried to destroy our people in Europe. They did not succeed, and those who survived the Holocaust continued the marvelous heritage of the Jewish People and established families in the land of Israel and around the world. We are committed to looking after the rights and the well-being of Holocaust survivors. We will pass their memories on to coming generations and we will always take care to ensure our future.”