Israel arrests 3 UN workers smuggling liquid Cocaine

Jerusalem, 25 June, 2023 (TPS) -- Israeli authorities arrested three United Nations workers trying to smuggle liquid cocaine into the country on Sunday in the guise of perfume-making kits. The arrests were made at the Jordan River Customs House along the northern area of the border with Jordan near Beit Shean.

TPS News Agency 02:30 26.06.2023 2 days ago

Liquid cocaine is made by dissolving the cocaine into water or certain other liquids and later converting it back to powder form. It can be difficult to detect because the liquid often masks cocaine’s odor. Smugglers often hide it inside shampoo, perfume or syrup containers, or liquor bottles.

According to the Israeli Tax Authority, a number of UN workers arrived at the border crossing when a routine inspection raised suspicion about the perfume making kits.

Assessments were submitted to a careful examination which included a dog-sniffing test.

The UN employees were arrested and transferred to the police for further investigation.

Comments
04:00 26.06.2023 2 days ago
The UN voted to make pedophilia not a crime. Their military travels the world kidnapping and raping little girls.
Jenny Ohayon 00:44 26.06.2023 2 days ago
I thought the UN could do no wrong…
Mike Galarneau 00:10 26.06.2023 2 days ago
The UN used to be honest. No more. Sad really.
Aerold Souder 23:53 25.06.2023 2 days ago
Ah the Globalist never sleep.
