ADL report: Antisemitism growing on political left

(August 9, 2023 / JNS) Antisemitism, particularly in the form of anti-Zionism, is growing on the political left, according to a report published on Wednesday by the Anti-Defamation League.

“While antisemitism from individuals associated with left-leaning political organizations is generally less violent than right-wing antisemitism, its penetration into the political mainstream is cause for concern and has in some cases alienated Jews and other supporters of Israel,” according to the report. “Concerns are both political and physical.”

Anti-Jewish sentiments and incidents in Europe can be “a bellwether for what is to come for the U.S. Jewish community,” per the new report.

That is “evidenced for example by the recent rise in violent antisemitism in the U.S., which has plagued European Jewish communities for many years, and the increase in anti-Zionism in U.S. progressive spaces, something that has existed in Europe for some time.”

The ADL produced the report in partnership with the Community Security Trust (U.K.), the Amadeu Antonio Foundation (Germany), Action and Communication on the Middle East (Spain) and the French magazine K., The Jews, Europe, the 21st Century.