Etagar unit fighters and the Gideons in Blade 433 arrest suspects of smuggling weapons to Israel About a month ago, Etagar unit police officers opened an undercover investigation upon receiving a report of suspected smuggling of weapons that were disposed of in toys, which were sent from the United States in packages addressed to residents of East Jerusalem.
Source - Israel Police/Twitter
WATCH: Elite Israeli units arrest suspects of smuggling weapons to Israel
2 elite Israeli police units, the Atagar unit and unit 33 (the Gideons) in Lehav 433, arrested 6 Arab residents of Judea & Samaria for illegally importing weapon parts
Israeli Police Spokesperson 12:30 14 hours ago
