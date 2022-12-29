02:39 AM 07:39 PM EST DEC 30, 2022 JLM 47°F
WATCH: Elite Israeli units arrest suspects of smuggling weapons to Israel

2 elite Israeli police units, the Atagar unit and unit 33 (the Gideons) in Lehav 433, arrested 6 Arab residents of Judea & Samaria for illegally importing weapon parts

Israeli Police Spokesperson 12:30 14 hours ago

Etagar unit fighters and the Gideons in Blade 433 arrest suspects of smuggling weapons to Israel About a month ago, Etagar unit police officers opened an undercover investigation upon receiving a report of suspected smuggling of weapons that were disposed of in toys, which were sent from the United States in packages addressed to residents of East Jerusalem.

Source - Israel Police/Twitter 

Tuin Boon 11:22 13 hours ago
Clever interceptions of illegal terrorists supporting activities Well done
