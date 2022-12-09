Nikki Haley Addresses 200 Jewish Leaders in Canada

JNS reports that addressing prominent Jewish leaders and community members in Montreal on Tuesday, former United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stressed the importance of America’s role in the Middle East and its impact on stability in the region.

“The only way peace happens in the Middle East is if the U.S. stands strongly and steadfastly with Israel,” Haley said. “A strong America prevents war. At the end of the day, it’s about leadership and America has to demonstrate that leadership, including absolute support for its allies like Israel.”



Image - Reuters