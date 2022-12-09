08:31 AM 01:31 AM EST DEC 10, 2022 JLM 54°F
Nikki Haley Addresses 200 Jewish Leaders in Canada

The former U.N. ambassador speaks to an audience of Canadian Jewish community members on the U.S. role in the Middle East.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 15:00 18 hours ago

JNS reports that addressing prominent Jewish leaders and community members in Montreal on Tuesday, former United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stressed the importance of America’s role in the Middle East and its impact on stability in the region.

“The only way peace happens in the Middle East is if the U.S. stands strongly and steadfastly with Israel,” Haley said. “A strong America prevents war. At the end of the day, it’s about leadership and America has to demonstrate that leadership, including absolute support for its allies like Israel.”

Image - Reuters

Comments
Karolina De 23:37 7 hours ago
BIDEN HAS ONLY THE DNA OF SATAN. THAT'S IT AND IS BEING GROOMED BY THE NEO NAZI KLAUS SHUWAB 😬
Dave S 13:49 17 hours ago
We need more people like her in government
Rebecca Helm-Hill 13:30 17 hours ago
Incredible woman 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 🖖🏽
13:07 17 hours ago
A woman who has more guts and smartness than Biden will ever have￼￼
