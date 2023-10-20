09:12 PM 02:12 PM EST OCT 20, 2023 JLM 64°F
WATCH: IDF message to the Jewish people

A special message to the Jewish people from the IDF Spokesperson Real Admiral Daniel Hagari.

IDF Spokesperson 08:30 13 hours ago

We are one. We are united. We are in this together. 

Anti-Semitism is now surging this is a dark time for our people but from the depths of darkness, we are rising up we are fighting and we will prevail in this time of hardship.

Comments
Rene Aguiluz 08:07 10 hours ago
I have know Israel through the Word of God. All nations that intent to destroy Israel are no more.You are next Irán and Hamas Hezzbola and terrorist.CURSE ARE WHO CURSE ABRAHAM PEOPLE. GENESIS 12:3.
08:01 10 hours ago
Then you’d better get rid of the infiltrators in your government and the crooked Mossad. I’m certain you know who they are, heck I’m an American and I’ve figured it out!
Gabriel Pinto 07:29 11 hours ago
First terminate the shia communities of Iran n Iranian nation then world at large will be silient silient their resources n they will be silient remove their tonge out they will be silent chop of all'
Gregory J. 06:29 12 hours ago
‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭54:17‬a "But in that coming day no weapon turned against you will succeed. You will silence every voice raised up to accuse you."
Yossi Cohen 06:25 12 hours ago
The Jewish people were given a message at MT. Sinai. The Jewish people have a mission to be a light unto the world. It’s time to return & learn to live your Torah, & eradicate evil and increase peace.
Yossi Cohen 06:15 12 hours ago
The creator gave the Jewish nation a Bible called the Torah. Time to open it up and learn how to live, act, think, believe, behave. This is the only roadmap to Jewish peace and safety for Israel. 🙏💪
Yossi Cohen 06:07 12 hours ago
May the creator of the world bless the IDF to eradicate all their enemies and bring evil to its end. May the creator protect Israel and Jews worldwide, causing no more harm, & bringing a final peace ☮️
Yossi Cohen 05:59 12 hours ago
We will win only with the help of the one creator of the world 🌎 After seeing how human beings commit such atrocities, how can anyone put their trust in the hands of people. Trust only the 1 creator
05:44 12 hours ago
Wonderful!!! We love you, Israel!!! Am Israel chai!!! ❤️
