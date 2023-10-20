We are one. We are united. We are in this together.
Anti-Semitism is now surging this is a dark time for our people but from the depths of darkness, we are rising up we are fighting and we will prevail in this time of hardship.
WATCH: IDF message to the Jewish people
A special message to the Jewish people from the IDF Spokesperson Real Admiral Daniel Hagari.
IDF Spokesperson 08:30 13 hours ago
