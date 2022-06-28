28 Jun, 2022 12:12
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
Palestinian Lies
Israel’s archaeological findings continue to prove the Bible’s authenticity
Newsrael News Desk 07:30 27.06.2022 a day ago

Attempts to erase Jewish history of Jerusalem are consistently proven wrong by archaeological discoveries

In response to the 2016 UNESCO resolution, Israeli leaders, major American Jewish organizations and the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) weighed in on the attempted erasure of Israel’s ancient history. 

Dr. Jürgen Bühler, ICEJ’s president, expressed the sentiments shared by 600 million evangelicals worldwide: “We are utterly dismayed that UNESCO has adopted once again a scandalous resolution denying any Jewish connection to the holy sites in Jerusalem and the Land of Israel, including the Temple Mount. 

The resolution omits the traditional, biblical names of sacred Jewish sites, calling them by alternative Muslim names only.”

Source: AllIsrael News - Photo: City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem (Photo: City of David Ancient Jerusalem/Facebook)

# UNESCO # Biblical Archaeology # Palestinian Lies
John Naulu 09:50 27.06.2022 a day ago
For every Christian ✝️ rejoice look up for your Salvation draws neigh. ✝️💜🇮🇱🌎
John Naulu 09:47 27.06.2022 a day ago
For every believer in ✝️ you will live as Christ Jesus Has promise ✝️ I believe Russia after Ukraine 🇺🇦 Israel will be next. And every anti Israel 🇮🇱 and Anti Jewish you cannot hide from the Lord
John Naulu 09:43 27.06.2022 a day ago
Has finally arrived Ezekiel 38 God will put a hook on their nostril and drag them down for a complete Annihilation. Please get a bible and prove me wrong.
John Naulu 09:40 27.06.2022 a day ago
When you see Russia 🇷🇺 and Islam ☪️ Nation and Germany 🇩🇪 UNESCO UN EU and Main Stream Media gathering at Israel 🇮🇱 Border You will know the end of Ant Israel 🇮🇱 and Anti Jewish has finally .
John Naulu 09:35 27.06.2022 a day ago
UNESCO UN EU and Many others that are anti Israel and Anti Jewish all through out this world 🌎 soon you will hear no more when you see Russia gathering at Israel 🇮🇱 border you will know the end .
0 /200
Website By