Israel’s archaeological findings continue to prove the Bible’s authenticity

Attempts to erase Jewish history of Jerusalem are consistently proven wrong by archaeological discoveries

In response to the 2016 UNESCO resolution, Israeli leaders, major American Jewish organizations and the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) weighed in on the attempted erasure of Israel’s ancient history.

Dr. Jürgen Bühler, ICEJ’s president, expressed the sentiments shared by 600 million evangelicals worldwide: “We are utterly dismayed that UNESCO has adopted once again a scandalous resolution denying any Jewish connection to the holy sites in Jerusalem and the Land of Israel, including the Temple Mount.

The resolution omits the traditional, biblical names of sacred Jewish sites, calling them by alternative Muslim names only.”

Source: AllIsrael News - Photo: City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem (Photo: City of David Ancient Jerusalem/Facebook)