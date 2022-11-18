A sunny Israeli proposal for powering colonies on the Moon

NASA is now considering a strategy from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Prof. Jeffrey Gordon, published in the journal Renewable Energy.



Gordon proposes producing uninterrupted electricity via photovoltaic (PV) arrays installed around a 360-degree latitudinal ring close to a lunar pole.



Transmission lines would bring the electricity generated by the ring to where it’s needed: the human-populated colony or a 24/7 oxygen generation plant to power human habitation and other purposes.



This idea not only solves the “dark side of the moon” conundrum; it’s also far more affordable and feasible than other solutions, Gordon says.



Image - Reuters