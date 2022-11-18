10:52 AM 03:52 AM EST NOV 19, 2022 JLM 66°F
A sunny Israeli proposal for powering colonies on the Moon

Ben-Gurion University professor suggests producing electricity day or night via PV arrays installed around a 360-degree ring close to a lunar pole.

Israel 21C 01:00 18.11.2022 a day ago

NASA is now considering a strategy from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Prof. Jeffrey Gordon, published in the journal Renewable Energy.

Gordon proposes producing uninterrupted electricity via photovoltaic (PV) arrays installed around a 360-degree latitudinal ring close to a lunar pole.

Transmission lines would bring the electricity generated by the ring to where it’s needed: the human-populated colony or a 24/7 oxygen generation plant to power human habitation and other purposes.

This idea not only solves the “dark side of the moon” conundrum; it’s also far more affordable and feasible than other solutions, Gordon says.

Image - Reuters

