Source of mysterious assassinations in Syria?

The pro-Russian militia of the 8th Brigade (Syrian Army Recruiter 5) issued serious confessions by an agent affiliated with Hezbollah and Assad Air Force intelligence, exposing those responsible for the assassinations of residents of the region.

The brigade broadcast the confessions of a man named Badr al-Sha'abin, head of an assassination group affiliated with Assad's intelligence and the Hezbollah militia, in which he admitted to carrying out assassinations for the benefit of the two parties mentioned.

He added that his arrangements would be made with an officer in the regime's Air Force intelligence, whose job was to assassinate senior officials and 8th Brigade personnel, for a sum of money that could reach three million Syrian pounds, per annihilated (equivalent to 900 US dollars).