United Arab Emirates Memorial Day Ceremony

The evening was held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, a day of remembrance for the victims of the Israeli military and the victims of hostilities. The ceremony included a prayer of remembrance, a God full of mercy and a Kaddish in memory of the fallen.

The Ambassador of Israel to the United Arab Emirates, Amir Haik, spoke and said:

"The State of Israel has shared and will continue to cooperate with those who strive for peace, those who strive for peace, those who strive for construction, those who strive for a better world. That is why the State of Israel participates and will cooperate with the United Arab Emirates - a country that has regretted its flag to take care of a calmer world, a safer and quieter world, a world of good.

Here, in Abu Dhabi, we will bow our heads and honor those whose deaths have commanded us life.

From here we make vows to take care of future generations for a better future - a future in which no gentile will carry a gentile sword and learn no more war.

From here, from Abu Dhabi, we will continue to remember the fallen. We will continue to accompany the wounded and the families, and most importantly we will continue to do everything to bring the day."