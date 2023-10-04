WATCH: Benjamin Netanyahu tells Iran it can’t prevent peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia

His comments came after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei mocked reports about the inevitable establishment of formal ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia by saying countries that make peace with Israel are “betting on a losing horse.”

“While Khamenei’s terrorist regime exports ruin and destruction, Israel is advancing progress and peace,” said Netanyahu. “Just as Iran did not prevent us from achieving the Abraham Accords, neither will it prevent us from further expanding the circle of peace for the benefit of the citizens of Israel, the peoples of the region and all humanity.”