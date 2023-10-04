07:03 PM 12:03 PM EST OCT 5, 2023 JLM 76°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Benjamin Netanyahu tells Iran it can’t prevent peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia

Jerusalem, 3 October, 2023 (TPS) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday declared that Iran will not prevent a peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Benjamin Netanyahu 07:30 04.10.2023 a day ago

His comments came after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei mocked reports about the inevitable establishment of formal ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia by saying countries that make peace with Israel are “betting on a losing horse.”

“While Khamenei’s terrorist regime exports ruin and destruction, Israel is advancing progress and peace,” said Netanyahu. “Just as Iran did not prevent us from achieving the Abraham Accords, neither will it prevent us from further expanding the circle of peace for the benefit of the citizens of Israel, the peoples of the region and all humanity.”

Does the article interest you?
Comments
07:37 04.10.2023 a day ago
🇮🇱🙏😇👍💗
04:50 04.10.2023 a day ago
Both Palestine and Israel need to watch there backs when it comes to Saudi Arabia. There’s some kind of deception going on.
04:49 04.10.2023 a day ago
Bibi should not bother even addressing those deranged violent haters in Iran. ￼
0/200