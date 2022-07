The request comes amid reports of a regional alliance between Israel and Mideast countries against Iran.

Israel plans to ask President Joe Biden to approve the delivery of a “game-changing” Israeli laser-based air defense system to Arab countries seeking to fight Iran, an Israel’s Channel 12 News reported this week.

Channel 12 News said that the Iron Beam system, whose prototype was unveiled last year, would be delivered to the UAE and “likely also to Saudi Arabia.”