Jewish high school teacher in Paris threatened with beheading

The Algemeiner reports that French police are investigating a blood-curdling antisemitic death threat mailed to a history teacher at a public school in the suburbs of Paris.



In a statement, the school principal said he had accompanied the teacher to the local police station to file a complaint. The teacher had been present at the school when the death threat was received, he noted.

France’s minister of education meanwhile pledged to protect the teacher and any other member of staff at a French school subjected to similar threats.



