Jewish high school teacher in Paris threatened with beheading

French high school teacher under police protection after receiving antisemitic threat warning of decapitation.

World Israel News 15:00 17.10.2022 a day ago

The Algemeiner reports that French police are investigating a blood-curdling antisemitic death threat mailed to a history teacher at a public school in the suburbs of Paris.

In a statement, the school principal said he had accompanied the teacher to the local police station to file a complaint. The teacher had been present at the school when the death threat was received, he noted.

France’s minister of education meanwhile pledged to protect the teacher and any other member of staff at a French school subjected to similar threats.

Image - Google Maps and Yonathan Arfi

Comments
Tony Pettitt 21:10 18 hours ago
It’s not only Muslims there are many French citizens who are ant-Semitic.
Patsy Webb 14:45 17.10.2022 a day ago
The jews must go back to Israel they have been scattered too long. Israel is their home. and the god of earth and heaven is their protector
Susan 13:42 17.10.2022 a day ago
And, you better educate your kids, my very liberals parents said shed grow out of it, no boundaries, no feel safe , God is the only one to keep me centered. He truly is the anchor for my soul!
Jeane Frady 12:17 17.10.2022 a day ago
True statement 🙏🙏🙏🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮
Jeanne Ferguson 12:11 17.10.2022 a day ago
Wow John Ross why don't you just say what you think
John Ross 12:04 17.10.2022 a day ago
It’s the fucking Muslims in France that are threatening to Jews that’s why so many Jews are leaving France to go to Israel Europe has become cowards to the Muslim pigs, Fuck them
