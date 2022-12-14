The IDF, Shin Bet, and MGB forces arrested 15 wanted terrorists and confiscated weapons in the Judea and Samaria divisions and in the area of the Bekaa and Emekim regional divisions.
Video source - Documenting Israel/Telegram
WATCH: Israeli special forces entered Jenin to arrest multiple wanted Islamic terrorists
One elite unit entered secretly in an unmarked van and was eventually met with resistance from terrorist groups there.
Hamal News Agency 12:30 18 hours ago
