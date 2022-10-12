“IDF forces operated tonight in the area of the Yehuda Regional Division in the city of Hebron and in the village of Beit Awa. As part of the operation, three wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were arrested. In addition, a 'Carlo' type weapon, military equipment and a stolen vehicle were located and confiscated,” the IDF spokesperson said.
WATCH: IDF arrests 10 wanted Islamic terrorists
As part of the ongoing Operation “Break the Wave" 10 Palestinian jihadists were arrested last night.
