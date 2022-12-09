08:31 AM 01:31 AM EST DEC 10, 2022 JLM 54°F
VIDEO REPORT: Stunning NEW Bible archaeology find beneath Jerusalem’s Western Wall!

Host Erick Stakelbeck visits an active archaeological dig with the Israel Antiquities Authority to substantiate the claim that Jerusalem was, is and will always be Israel’s one and only eternal capital.

Newsrael News Desk 07:30 09.12.2022 a day ago

Despite the complete destruction of Jerusalem 2000 years ago by the Romans, the city is alive once again today as the capital of the modern state of Israel. Could it be that God's hand of blessing is upon this great city? 

Comments
Mary Louise 14:21 16 hours ago
Amen
Maggie Parckar 11:29 19 hours ago
Wow! Another prophesy from Julie Green fulfilled. 🙏
Selina 06:21 09.12.2022 a day ago
Wow. Amazing. ❤️ Jerusalem, eternal capital of the Jewish people (and everybody knows it).
