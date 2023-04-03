02:06 PM 07:06 AM EST APR 5, 2023 JLM 63°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
SPECIAL! FULL Piers Morgan Interview With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

During one of the most tumultuous times of his career, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits down with Piers Morgan in a Piers Morgan Uncensored world exclusive.

Newsrael News Desk 23:30 03.04.2023 2 days ago

The under-fire world leader insists he’s NOT trying to destroy democracy amid the worst protests in the country’s history over his controversial move to control judicial power.

Tell us what you think of this interview n the comments section!

 Source: Piers Morgan - YouTube

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Leon Abramovitz 23:30 03.04.2023 a day ago
Bibi is right. the Ashkenazim are too afraid to stand up for Israel. We have to stand up for ourselves, no matter what others think
Cindy Stromerg 22:37 03.04.2023 2 days ago
YOU tell ME, what difference does it make what we think?
Jeanne Ferguson 21:36 03.04.2023 2 days ago
If you don't see Iran and their nukes as a danger to the whole world is either ignorant or stupid. They want to destroy the free world and make us accept the Muslim religion or die.
Helmut Jilling 21:34 03.04.2023 2 days ago
Piers was badgering Bibi…. Kept repeating his allegations even after Bibi explained he was not understanding what he was attempting…. Unfortunately, these are bad habits piers picked up in USA
Jeanne Ferguson 21:29 03.04.2023 2 days ago
Biden is a traitor to America and Isreal. Biden supports anyone that is against America and Isreal. Iran and the Palestines are the ones Biden really supports.
Jeanne Ferguson 21:18 03.04.2023 2 days ago
The media in Israel is as bad as in the USA. The left is trying to undermine the government in both countries. BiBi wants what is best for a democratic Israel. I stand behind BiBi. God bless Isreal
0/200