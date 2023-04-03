SPECIAL! FULL Piers Morgan Interview With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
During one of the most tumultuous times of his career, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits down with Piers Morgan in a Piers Morgan Uncensored world exclusive.
Newsrael News Desk 23:30 03.04.2023 2 days ago
The under-fire world leader insists he’s NOT trying to destroy democracy amid the worst protests in the country’s history over his controversial move to control judicial power.
