VIDEO REPORT: STUNNING Israel archaeology discovery from time of Moses

Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority recently discovered an ancient burial cave near the beach of the Palmachim National Park near Tel Aviv.

Newsrael News Desk 07:30 18 hours ago

The cave contained dozens of pottery and bronze vessels that date back an estimated 3,300+ years ago to the time of Pharaoh Ramses II, who is believed to have been the Pharaoh in charge during the Exodus story.

Source: The Watchman - YouTube

Comments
La Jun 08:28 14 hours ago
Something Important is buried underneath the Temple Mount. It time to Dig, Dig, Dig
Tuin Boon 08:20 14 hours ago
Israel had to dwell safely 40 years in Midian after leaving Egypt during which time Ramses still had control of large portions of the promised land.
Anna Payton 05:28 17 hours ago
So awesome
