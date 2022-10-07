VIDEO REPORT: STUNNING Israel archaeology discovery from time of Moses

The cave contained dozens of pottery and bronze vessels that date back an estimated 3,300+ years ago to the time of Pharaoh Ramses II, who is believed to have been the Pharaoh in charge during the Exodus story.
Source: The Watchman - YouTube
Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority recently discovered an ancient burial cave near the beach of the Palmachim National Park near Tel Aviv.
