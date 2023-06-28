Dutch army Equipped with Israeli Elbit's XACT nv32 Night Vision Systems

In a post put up by the Dutch army last weekend on LinkedIn, it was reported that units of the army were recently equipped with XACT nv32 micro night vision systems manufactured by Israeli Elbit Systems.

According to the military post, the 11th Luchtmobile Brigade (integrated into the Rapid Forces Division), the 13th Light Brigade (integrated into the 10th Panzer Division), and the 43rd Mechanized Brigade (integrated into the 1st. Panzer Division) equipped with the new night vision goggles.

In December 2020, Elbit won a $15 million contract to supply XACT nv32 micro night vision systems to the Dutch army. The initial contract will be executed over a two-year period and includes the potential for follow-on orders over a seven-year period.



Image - Elbit Systems