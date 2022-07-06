Saudi Arabia agrees to allow Israel to fly over its airspace

'Hope for breakthrough in relations with Saudi Arabia understandable, but not realistic,' source says.

Sources in Israel have lowered their expectations regarding the tightening of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia ahead of US President Joe Biden's upcoming Middle East trip.

"The hope for a breakthrough in relations with Saudi Arabia is understandable, but not realistic," the sources told Israel Hayom.

According to Israel Hayom, one issue which was agreed upon and which will likely be announced during the visit is that ownership of Tiran Island and Sanafir Island will be transferred from Egypt to Saudi Arabia, in exchange for permission for Israeli planes to fly over Saudi Arabia's airspace.

